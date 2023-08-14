Rumor: Persona 6 on Xbox Day One seemingly confirmed

Is Persona 6 coming to Xbox Day One? Well, according to this Xbox leaker, it may be coming true.

Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker, a gaming insider, said on the Xbox Era podcast that he was told by a trusted source that a certain game will be released on Xbox on the same day it is released in general.

This means that the game will be available to purchase and play on Xbox consoles on the same day that it is released on other platforms. However, Baker has not heard that the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on the same day of its release.

In other words, the game will be available to buy and play on Xbox on day one, but it may not be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. This is still just a rumor, so it is important to take it with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation from Sega or Atlus themselves.

Previously, there have been rumors that the upcoming RPG will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, so this leak must be a relief for gamers in the green console.

In an episode of Nate the Hate podcast, the industry analyst said that Atlus and Sega, the developers and publishers of the Persona series, will no longer be releasing games for current-generation consoles, such as the PlayStation 4.

The Persona 3 Remake, a highly anticipated game in the series, will also be released on multiple platforms, not just PlayStation.

Persona 6 still remains unconfirmed, but it’s been rumored that the release date has been set to late 2024.