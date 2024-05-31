Perplexity AI launches "Pages" to turn whatever you search on the internet into shareable reports

Perplexity AI, an AI search engine, has introduced a new feature called “Pages” that lets users to create well-formatted reports, articles, or guides based on their search queries.

Like Arc browser‘s Arc Search app and Apple’s rumored smart recap feature, Perplexity Pages eases the process of changing online research into presentable summaries.

Ever wanted to reach a broad audience and share your learnings? Pages makes it simple to compile your research into shareable articles, opening up your knowledge to a global audience.

Free and paid Perplexity users can access Pages through the library section. By entering a prompt, like “Information about Almaty, Kazakhstan,” the tool generates a draft with different sections. Users can further customize the page by:

Selecting the target audience (beginner, advanced, or anyone) to adjust the writing style.

Asking the AI to rewrite or remove specific sections.

Adding sections by prompting the tool on a subtopic.

Finding and inserting relevant images and videos.

Pages is built for clarity, breaking down complex subjects into digestible pieces and serving everyone from educators to executives.

The generated pages are formatted for readability and shareable via links. They are also searchable on Google, which can allow viewers to ask follow-up questions within the page. Existing Perplexity conversation threads can also be converted into Pages with a single click.

Perplexity emphasizes that Pages is not about replacing human-written content but rather an “information curation” tool. Users have full control over the content, including its direction, organization, and selection of sources, which are clearly highlighted throughout the page as reported here.

Perplexity Pages is currently rolling out to a limited number of users on the web, with accessibility planned for mobile apps in the future.

