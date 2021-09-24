The Initiative, Microsoft’s so-called quadruple-A studio apparently needs some help making their Perfect Dark reboot, so Crystal Dynamics have been brought in to help.

“Perfect Dark update! We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation,” The Initiative announced on Twitter earlier today.

“The teams couldn’t pass up a chance to work together,” The Initiative continued. “We’re still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for Perfect Dark.”

Despite The Initiative noting them as the developers of Tomb Raider, Crystal Dynamics is more recently known for the not entirely faultless Marvel’s Avengers, which has seen a number of delays for characters and content recently.

After being revealed last year we haven’t heard much from The Initiative about the Perfect Dark reboot, but we do know from the games announcement trailer is that it will at least retain the series’ first-person gameplay within a futuristic sci-fi setting that’s been overrun by corporations.

A release date for the Perfect Dark reboot hasn’t yet been announced so it’s likely a few years away, but hopefully, we’ll hear more news about it soon.