People send 1 billion messages to ChatGPT every day

OpenAI is celebrating yet another impressive milestone. ChatGPT, the company’s famed AI chatbot, has now amassed over 1 billion daily messages sent.

AI wizz Sam Altman revealed during The New York Times’ DealBook Summit that ChatGPT has also reached 300 million active users every week. There are also 1 billion daily messages and 1.3 million American developers built AI apps on OpenAI’s platform.

In February 2023, ChatGPT reached 100 million weekly users. That happened during the GPT-4 Turbo hype in under a year, which made the app become one of the fastest-growing services ever. And with the number tripling to 300 million weekly users this year, things seem to be rapidly moving for the Microsoft-backed company.

OpenAI has recently announced a 12-day streaming spree. Sources are saying that the company will launch the hotly-anticipated Sora video-generating model, which was previously exposed, as well as a reasoning-excelling model that could exceed the o1.

This announcement comes just as ChatGPT celebrating its second anniversary, with OpenAI also planning to launch the Orion model in December, which will not power the AI chatbot but will be used by companies to create their own AI solutions.

Last month, OpenAI said that ChatGPT may soon insert ads in its answers although there were “no active plans to pursue advertising.” The GPT-4o also got an update that leveled up its writing & file upload, and OpenAI brought its lifelike Advanced Voice Mode to the web and desktop apps.

ChatGPT also launched the capability to search on the web as it responds to your queries earlier this year.