OpenAI's 12-day streaming spree will showcase Sora video model & more

Christmas came early at OpenAI. The Microsoft-backed AI company announces that it’s doing a 12-day streaming streak to launch “a bunch of new things,” and that could be the previously-leaked Sora video-generating AI model.

Sources are saying that OpenAI is launching Sora, the long-anticipated text-to-video tool, and a new reasoning model that builds on OpenAI’s o1 that already powers the ChatGPT chatbot. In an exclusive interview back in March, OpenAI CTO Mira Murati promised that the company would publicly release Sora “later this year.”

A group of artists and beta testers have previously leaked the front end of Sora in protest against OpenAI for unpaid labor. The tool was available for three years before OpenAI shut it down and even muted people in its Discord channel for talking about it.

The expected Sora launch also arrives amid stiff competition from Google and its video model, Veo. Not too long ago, the search engine giant launched Veo to Vertex AI, Google Cloud’s machine learning (ML) platform for businesses and enterprises.

The 12 days of OpenAI starts on December 5. The company’s boss Sam Altman promises that “each weekday, we will have a livestream with a launch or demo, some big ones and some stocking stuffers.”

Just recently, OpenAI also revealed its fresh numbers. ChatGPT now has 300 million weekly active users, with over 1 billion messages sent daily. And, 1.3 million more developers in the U.S. have also built applications on OpenAI’s platform.