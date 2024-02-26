Patreon Downloader - 5 Best Tools for the Task
5 min. read
Published on
Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more
Looking for the best Patreon downloader to watch videos from your favorite creators offline? This post is for you.
There’s an increase in demand for downloading online content, especially for busy people who don’t have time to stream and watch live.
Since Patreon has a paywall feature that prevents free access to most of its content, not all downloaders are compatible with the platform. So, in this article, I’ll recommend five of the best tools I’ve tested and verified to work with Patreon. Let’s dive in!
1. YT Saver
YT Saver had the best performance of all the Patreon downloaders I tested for this list. This is due to its flexibility, customization options, massive list of compatible sites, and speed.
It allows easy downloads of Patreon videos without compromising on quality.
Also, you can choose your preferred format, including MP3, MP4, MOV, OGG, AAC, and many more. Additionally, YT Saver allows for the download of multiple videos simultaneously.
Pros:
- Playlist and channel download options
- Wide range of supported format
- Quick software installation
- Fast download speed
- Download from 1000+ sites (including Vimeo, Flickr, Videomore, etc.)
- Lightweight app
- Available on PC and mobile
Cons:
- Limited free trial
- Requires payment to access other features
2. Video DownloadHelper
Video DownloadHelper is an effective Patreon downloader tool you can use on other streaming websites as well.
It’s available only as a Chrome and Firefox browser extension, so you don’t have to install any software for it to work.
It supports a wide range of videos like HTTP, HLS-streamed videos, and DASH videos in MP4 format, and it allows smart naming of video files.
Also, it deletes or hides ads from videos. Additionally, Video DownloadHelper can convert both previously downloaded and videos in progress to any format.
Pros:
- Customizable user interface
- Supports various video formats
- Simultaneous video downloads
- Supports HTTP, HLS, and DASH videos
- Ad-blocking abilities
- Works on Mac, Linux, and Windows devices
Cons:
- Slow when downloading multiple videos
- May take time to detect videos available for download
3. VideoAudio Downloader
VideoAudio Downloader is a Patreon downloader that works seamlessly with the platform. It works with videos in various formats and allows you to customize the resolution, reaching up to 4K.
It can also convert Patreon videos to audio-only files without delay.
Additionally, the website is free and supports unlimited downloads from Patreon and many other platforms.
Pros:
- Effective download of media from single posts
- Easy to use
- Fast and seamless downloads of Patreon content
- Unlimited free downloads
Cons:
- Features disruptive ads
4. KeepVid
KeepVid is an effective Patreon downloader tool you can use on your browser. It doesn’t require any installation.
All you need to do is paste the Patreon video link into the app, and it’ll fetch its information, including available resolutions and formats for you.
With KeepVid, you can download unlimited Patreon videos for free and enjoy fast speeds on PC and mobile devices.
Pros:
- Works on any browser
- Unlimited free downloads
- Intuitive website
- Simple for beginners to use
Cons:
- Too many ads
- Slow when fetching video information
5. PasteDownload
PasteDownload is a free Patreon downloader that’s available as an online app.
It supports a wide range of popular video formats like MP4, MP3, MKV, and many others. It allows you to select your preferred download resolution, whether high or low quality.
It requires no payment or installation, and you can download videos all in one place without breaking a sweat.
Pros:
- Easy and safe to use
- Supports different video formats
- Works with over 500 websites and can download their video content
- Intuitive and user-friendly interface
- Regular updates
- Supports multiple video downloads simultaneously
Cons:
- Occasionally downloads risky content
- The ads may feel disruptive
How To Download From Patreon
Below is a step-by-step guide to download Patreon videos using YTSaver:
- Download and install the YT Saver software on your device.
- Open the app and choose your preferred input settings.
- Visit Patreon.com and log into your account.
- Search for the video you wish to download and open its page.
- Click on the share button and select the Copy Link option.
- Paste the link in the space provided inside the YT Saver app.
- Wait for the download process to complete.
- You’ll find the video in the Downloaded tab.
Is It Legal To Download From Patreon?
Yes, it’s legal to download from Patreon for personal use. Patreon’s community guidelines and terms of use don’t prohibit or label the act of using third-party apps or services to download videos from its platform as illegal.
However, its copyright policy frowns against the distribution and reproduction of its content on Patreon or any other site as that would infringe on the original creator’s copyright.
Therefore, you can download content for personal use with the third-party apps listed above without any worries. But remember that any attempt to reproduce or distribute said content by uploading it online would make you liable for copyright infringement.
Another important aspect involves each creator’s policy. Some don’t mind you downloading their content as long as you’re a paid patron while others may object to it. So, clarify with each creator to understand if you can download their content for offline viewing.
Overall, with the right Patreon downloader like YTSaver, Video DownloadHelper, and more, you can easily download clips from your favorite creators.