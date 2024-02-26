Patreon Downloader - 5 Best Tools for the Task

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Looking for the best Patreon downloader to watch videos from your favorite creators offline? This post is for you.

There’s an increase in demand for downloading online content, especially for busy people who don’t have time to stream and watch live.

Since Patreon has a paywall feature that prevents free access to most of its content, not all downloaders are compatible with the platform. So, in this article, I’ll recommend five of the best tools I’ve tested and verified to work with Patreon. Let’s dive in!

YT Saver had the best performance of all the Patreon downloaders I tested for this list. This is due to its flexibility, customization options, massive list of compatible sites, and speed.

It allows easy downloads of Patreon videos without compromising on quality.

Also, you can choose your preferred format, including MP3, MP4, MOV, OGG, AAC, and many more. Additionally, YT Saver allows for the download of multiple videos simultaneously.

Pros:

Playlist and channel download options

Wide range of supported format

Quick software installation

Fast download speed

Download from 1000+ sites (including Vimeo, Flickr, Videomore, etc.)

Lightweight app

Available on PC and mobile

Cons:

Limited free trial

Requires payment to access other features

Get YT Saver

Video DownloadHelper is an effective Patreon downloader tool you can use on other streaming websites as well.

It’s available only as a Chrome and Firefox browser extension, so you don’t have to install any software for it to work.

It supports a wide range of videos like HTTP, HLS-streamed videos, and DASH videos in MP4 format, and it allows smart naming of video files.

Also, it deletes or hides ads from videos. Additionally, Video DownloadHelper can convert both previously downloaded and videos in progress to any format.

Pros:

Customizable user interface

Supports various video formats

Simultaneous video downloads

Supports HTTP, HLS, and DASH videos

Ad-blocking abilities

Works on Mac, Linux, and Windows devices

Cons:

Slow when downloading multiple videos

May take time to detect videos available for download

Get Video DownloadHelper

VideoAudio Downloader is a Patreon downloader that works seamlessly with the platform. It works with videos in various formats and allows you to customize the resolution, reaching up to 4K.

It can also convert Patreon videos to audio-only files without delay.

Additionally, the website is free and supports unlimited downloads from Patreon and many other platforms.

Pros:

Effective download of media from single posts

Easy to use

Fast and seamless downloads of Patreon content

Unlimited free downloads

Cons:

Features disruptive ads

Get VideoAudio Downloader

KeepVid is an effective Patreon downloader tool you can use on your browser. It doesn’t require any installation.

All you need to do is paste the Patreon video link into the app, and it’ll fetch its information, including available resolutions and formats for you.

With KeepVid, you can download unlimited Patreon videos for free and enjoy fast speeds on PC and mobile devices.

Pros:

Works on any browser

Unlimited free downloads

Intuitive website

Simple for beginners to use

Cons:

Too many ads

Slow when fetching video information

Get KeepVid

PasteDownload is a free Patreon downloader that’s available as an online app.

It supports a wide range of popular video formats like MP4, MP3, MKV, and many others. It allows you to select your preferred download resolution, whether high or low quality.

It requires no payment or installation, and you can download videos all in one place without breaking a sweat.

Pros:

Easy and safe to use

Supports different video formats

Works with over 500 websites and can download their video content

Intuitive and user-friendly interface

Regular updates

Supports multiple video downloads simultaneously

Cons:

Occasionally downloads risky content

The ads may feel disruptive

Get PasteDownload

How To Download From Patreon

Below is a step-by-step guide to download Patreon videos using YTSaver:

Download and install the YT Saver software on your device. Open the app and choose your preferred input settings.

Visit Patreon.com and log into your account. Search for the video you wish to download and open its page. Click on the share button and select the Copy Link option.

Paste the link in the space provided inside the YT Saver app. Wait for the download process to complete.

You’ll find the video in the Downloaded tab.

Is It Legal To Download From Patreon?

Yes, it’s legal to download from Patreon for personal use. Patreon’s community guidelines and terms of use don’t prohibit or label the act of using third-party apps or services to download videos from its platform as illegal.

However, its copyright policy frowns against the distribution and reproduction of its content on Patreon or any other site as that would infringe on the original creator’s copyright.

Therefore, you can download content for personal use with the third-party apps listed above without any worries. But remember that any attempt to reproduce or distribute said content by uploading it online would make you liable for copyright infringement.

Another important aspect involves each creator’s policy. Some don’t mind you downloading their content as long as you’re a paid patron while others may object to it. So, clarify with each creator to understand if you can download their content for offline viewing.

Overall, with the right Patreon downloader like YTSaver, Video DownloadHelper, and more, you can easily download clips from your favorite creators.