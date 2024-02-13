Download Vimeo Private Video [5 Best Apps]

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Wondering how to download a Vimeo private video? This video-sharing site has an in-built download feature. However, due to multiple privacy settings, it isn’t always available to the viewer.

I wanted to download a private video for offline viewing, but the button was completely missing. Moreover, all the copy/paste URL sites didn’t work.

Upon further research, I found several suitable apps and a browser extension. Here’s everything you need to know.

Best Ways to Download Private Vimeo Videos

Because Vimeo allows its creators to apply different privacy settings, the following solutions cover some or all the problems you might face. However, you’ll still need to be able to reach the video page itself.

1. YT Saver

YT Saver for Windows and Mac works as a private Vimeo and YouTube downloader. Simply copy the video URL and paste it into YT Saver’s address bar. Alternatively, if you need a password, find the video with its built-in browser and enter the private password. The app will detect the clip when played, even if the download feature is off.

It supports up to 8K quality, file format conversions, and the ripping of audio from video. Try it for free for three downloads before upgrading to premium. Check out our full YT Saver review here.

Pros:

Download the highest-quality videos available

Built-in browser to easily unlock private videos

Isolate audio and convert file formats

Cons:

Only supports three downloads for free

Can struggle with very long videos

Get YT Saver

2. StreamFab Video Downloader

StreamFab can download Vimeo clips in their highest quality, batch download multiple videos at once, and even capture the subtitles. All you need to do is copy the private URL and paste it into StreamFab’s download box. Alternatively, you can use the built-in browser so you can enter the password.

The free trial limits you to three Vimeo videos plus three more from any other supported site. This includes everything from Netflix to Disney Plus.

Pros:

Built-in browser to easily unlock private videos

Download in up to 8K

Supports Windows and Mac

Cons:

Expensive premium version

Get StreamFab

3. VideoProc

VideoProc Convertor is a feature-rich downloader and video converter for Windows. It can analyze private Vimeo video URLs to find the correct file to download. Once the download is complete, you’ll find it in the destination folder you specified in the settings.

The software supports over 1000 video and audio formats for conversion. It can also use AI to enhance video quality, stabilize shaky footage, and reduce noise.

The free version limits you to 10 downloads and 5-minute lengths, but it still gives you a chance to test it.

Pros:

Doubles as an AI video enhancer

Analyzes private video URLs to find the download file

Free to try

Cons:

The free version isn’t useful for longer videos

Doesn’t support Mac

Get VideoProc

4. EaseUS Video Downloader

EaseUS Video Downloader is available on PC and Android. Still, the PC version works better for Vimeo. All you need to do is paste the URL and click Analyze. If it’s password-protected, it’ll ask you to enter the password to unlock the content.

You can download videos in high definition, up to 4K resolution, depending on the source. Moreover, it supports batch downloads, subtitles, and video conversion.

With the free version, you can download up to 30 clips per day in standard definition.

Pros:

Generous free version

Lots of extra features

Extract audio from video

Cons:

No Mac version

Android version is more limited

Get EaseUS Video Downloader

5. VimeGo

VimeGo is a free Google Chrome extension that allows you to download videos directly from Vimeo, as well as other popular sites. It adds a download button to the video player, so all you have to do is click on the button.

If you already have access to a private video, you can get it in its native quality. The key drawback is it doesn’t support private clips that have the download feature turned off.

Pros:

Very easy to use

Completely free

Cons:

Only works in Chrome

No extra conversion features

Doesn’t work if the private video has disabled downloads

Get VimeGo for Chrome

How To Download Private Videos From Vimeo

Here’s how to use YT Saver to achieve your goals:

1. Download and install YT Saver and launch the software.

2. Click the online tab on the left to access the built-in browser.

3. Enter the URL to the private video and enter the password if required.

4. Start playing the video and then click the Download button.

5. You can monitor its progress in the Downloading tab.

Can You Download Private Vimeo Videos Without Access?

No, you can’t download private Vimeo content if you don’t have access to the video page. That means if you don’t have the password or you haven’t paid for a premium video, there’s no way to bypass these features.

Note: By their nature, private videos are unknown to users unless they find the link, it’s sent to them, or the video is embedded on a third-party site.

Although it’s important to respect creators, sometimes you want to watch a video offline and the feature has been disabled. With the tools above, you can easily download Vimeo private video content, if you can access the page. Software like YT Saver with built-in browsers are the best because you can enter the password to private videos and open the page to download.