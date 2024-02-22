Flickr Downloader: 5 Safe Tools for Saving Images and Videos

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Interested in finding the best Flickr downloader? I tested several popular tools and singled out five that performed the best.

To see the results of my research, scroll down and explore the software options I picked.

YT Saver is the best Flickr downloader on the market. The user-friendly interface makes it usable for anyone, regardless of proficiency.

This tool can easily download videos and photos from Flickr and store them in a special Downloaded tab for quick access.

The built-in browser allows you to add shortcuts to the most used platforms. Now, you can download Flickr videos without leaving the YT Saver app.

Besides its versatility, YT Saver also ensures that the output quality will be as high as possible, depending on the original. You can use the app to perform batch downloads.

After the downloading process is completed, you can begin converting the files to any file format you need.

Pros:

Works with Flickr and other platforms

The app uses your device’s total bandwidth for downloads

User-friendly interface with an excellent design

High-quality downloads

Can convert videos to MP4, WAV, and MOV

Cons:

Users have reported occasional performance issues

Bulkr provides users with an easy way to download content from Flickr.

The app has an advanced search feature that lets you quickly find specific content.

It can download all files in high-resolution quality and can handle a large volume of data at once. Despite being pricier, Bulkr offers a robust and comprehensive set of features.

The user-friendly interface makes accessing the app’s features easy, making it a perfect tool for photographers and content creators.

Pros:

Perfect for choosing specific photos to download

Can filter content by license type

It downloads pictures in their original size

User-friendly interface

Cons:

A bit overpriced

It doesn’t include custom video quality options, nor does it support multiple file formats

Adios is a free-to-use Flickr downloader that saves files in their original sizes.

You can get up to 25 albums for free while providing your Flickr account information, which is stored in zip files.

The app is designed to be straightforward and ensures anybody can use it, no matter their skill level.

You can easily manage and download your Flickr content without worrying about errors or getting lost in complicated settings.

Pros:

Free use to download up to 25 albums

Downloads your Flickr account data as zip files

Step-by-step structure

No files are transferred to external servers

Cons:

It’s limited to 25 total album downloads for free users

Flickr Downloadr is a great online tool that can help you save content from Flickr in just a few steps.

It’s free and doesn’t require an installation to your local system, making it more versatile and mobile.

This simple yet effective tool lets you download all albums in their original file size.

Even though the interface is slightly outdated, Flickr Downloadr does the job.

The app works with Mac, Windows, and Linux.

Pros:

Easy to use

It doesn’t require access to a Flickr account

It can download sets of photos one by one

It helps you create flash slideshows and screensavers

Cons:

It takes some time to display and download images

The interface is outdated

Toolzu is my last pick for the best Flickr downloader list. It’s stored online so that you can access it at any time without an installation.

This handy tool lets you download photos from Flickr, making it a perfect app to back up your favorite images without risking any loss of quality.

It’s as easy as copy-pasting the Flickr source link of your files and then clicking Download to store them locally.

Pros:

Online engine for Flickr downloads

It doesn’t require installation or registration

Supports multiple downloads simultaneously

Downloads Flickr content in high-quality

Free to use

Cons:

Some users might find the copy-pasting process to be cumbersome

How To Download From Flickr

Download, install, and run the YT Saver app. Click the Online tab. Click the + icon and type the Flickr web address and name. Click the Flickr entry, navigate to the target video, and click the yellow Download button. The video will appear in the Downloaded section.

Is It Legal To Download From Flickr?

Yes, it’s legal to download photos from Flickr for personal use or if they are under a Creative Commons license.

For any other use, primarily commercial, you must obtain permission from the owner. Always respect the copyright laws and the rights of the content creators.

Choosing the suitable Flickr downloader will come down to your preference. Luckily, I created this list to make things easier for you. Feel free to share your choice in the comments below!