Flickr Downloader: 5 Safe Tools for Saving Images and Videos

by Vladimir Popescu 

Interested in finding the best Flickr downloader? I tested several popular tools and singled out five that performed the best.

To see the results of my research, scroll down and explore the software options I picked.

1. YT Saver

Flickr Downloader

YT Saver is the best Flickr downloader on the market. The user-friendly interface makes it usable for anyone, regardless of proficiency.

YT Saver downloads

This tool can easily download videos and photos from Flickr and store them in a special Downloaded tab for quick access.

YT Saver flickr added

The built-in browser allows you to add shortcuts to the most used platforms. Now, you can download Flickr videos without leaving the YT Saver app.

YT Saver flickr opened

Besides its versatility, YT Saver also ensures that the output quality will be as high as possible, depending on the original. You can use the app to perform batch downloads.

YT Saver converter

After the downloading process is completed, you can begin converting the files to any file format you need.

Pros:

  • Works with Flickr and other platforms
  • The app uses your device’s total bandwidth for downloads
  • User-friendly interface with an excellent design
  • High-quality downloads
  • Can convert videos to MP4, WAV, and MOV

Cons:

  • Users have reported occasional performance issues

2. Bulkr

Bulkr interface

Bulkr provides users with an easy way to download content from Flickr.

Bulkr opened

The app has an advanced search feature that lets you quickly find specific content.

Bulkr downloading

It can download all files in high-resolution quality and can handle a large volume of data at once. Despite being pricier, Bulkr offers a robust and comprehensive set of features.

Bulkr explore

The user-friendly interface makes accessing the app’s features easy, making it a perfect tool for photographers and content creators.

Pros:

  • Perfect for choosing specific photos to download
  • Can filter content by license type
  • It downloads pictures in their original size
  • User-friendly interface

Cons:

  • A bit overpriced
  • It doesn’t include custom video quality options, nor does it support multiple file formats

3. Adios for Flickr

Adios for Flickr website

Adios is a free-to-use Flickr downloader that saves files in their original sizes.

Adios for Flickr interface

You can get up to 25 albums for free while providing your Flickr account information, which is stored in zip files.

Adios for Flickr export settings

The app is designed to be straightforward and ensures anybody can use it, no matter their skill level.

Adios for Flickr login

You can easily manage and download your Flickr content without worrying about errors or getting lost in complicated settings.

Pros:

  • Free use to download up to 25 albums
  • Downloads your Flickr account data as zip files
  • Step-by-step structure
  • No files are transferred to external servers

Cons:

  • It’s limited to 25 total album downloads for free users

4. Flickr Downloadr

Flickr Downloader webpage

Flickr Downloadr is a great online tool that can help you save content from Flickr in just a few steps.

Flickr Downloader interface

It’s free and doesn’t require an installation to your local system, making it more versatile and mobile.

Flickr Downloader loading

This simple yet effective tool lets you download all albums in their original file size.

Flickr Downloader continue

Even though the interface is slightly outdated, Flickr Downloadr does the job.

Flickr Downloader browsing photos

The app works with Mac, Windows, and Linux.

Pros:

  • Easy to use
  • It doesn’t require access to a Flickr account
  • It can download sets of photos one by one
  • It helps you create flash slideshows and screensavers

Cons:

  • It takes some time to display and download images
  • The interface is outdated

5. Toolzu Download Flickr Video

Toolzu Download Flickr Video webpage

Toolzu is my last pick for the best Flickr downloader list. It’s stored online so that you can access it at any time without an installation.

Toolzu Download Flickr Video downloading

This handy tool lets you download photos from Flickr, making it a perfect app to back up your favorite images without risking any loss of quality.

Toolzu Download Flickr Video result

It’s as easy as copy-pasting the Flickr source link of your files and then clicking Download to store them locally.

Pros:

  • Online engine for Flickr downloads
  • It doesn’t require installation or registration
  • Supports multiple downloads simultaneously
  • Downloads Flickr content in high-quality
  • Free to use

Cons:

  • Some users might find the copy-pasting process to be cumbersome

How To Download From Flickr

  1. Download, install, and run the YT Saver app.ytsaver interface
  2. Click the Online tab.YT Saver Online Tab
  3. Click the + icon and type the Flickr web address and name.ytsaver adding shortcut
  4. Click the Flickr entry, navigate to the target video, and click the yellow Download button.ytsaver with Flickr
  5. The video will appear in the Downloaded section.ytsaver downloaded

Yes, it’s legal to download photos from Flickr for personal use or if they are under a Creative Commons license.

For any other use, primarily commercial, you must obtain permission from the owner. Always respect the copyright laws and the rights of the content creators.

Choosing the suitable Flickr downloader will come down to your preference. Luckily, I created this list to make things easier for you. Feel free to share your choice in the comments below!

