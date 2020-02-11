Microsoft has now released KB453269 for Windows 10 1903 and 1909, taking the OS to version 1903-OS Build 18362.657 and 1909-OS Build 18363.657.

Because the October 2019 Update was only a minor update to the April 2019 update they share an update page and changelog, with the following highlights:

Improves the installation experience when updating to Windows 10, version 1903.

Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus.

The security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:

Addresses an issue that occurs when migrating cloud printers during an upgrade.

Security updates to Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Network Security and Containers, Windows Server, Windows Management, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and Windows Shell.

There are no known issues.

Windows 10 users can download the update by checking for updates in settings or from the Update Catalogue here.

