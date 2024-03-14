Pardon my French? OpenAI to strengthen its French and Spanish content with licensing deals

OpenAI has announced partnerships with two major European media companies: Le Monde (France) and Prisa (Spain). This collaboration can improve French and Spanish language content within ChatGPT while also providing training data for its models.

Previously, OpenAI faced legal challenges from The New York Times and accusations from TIME magazine regarding the unauthorized use of copyrighted articles. Hence, it makes sense that OpenAI went forward with these deals.

The agreements will allow ChatGPT to display summaries of news articles from Le Monde and Prisa alongside providing clear attribution and links to the original source. Hence, it won’t be making up wrong responses and false answers just to satisfy the user’s need for the information.

We’re dedicated to supporting journalism by applying new AI technologies and enhancing opportunities for content creators. ChatGPT users around the world to connect with the news in new ways that are interactive and insightful.

Said Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI.

This move comes after OpenAI secured a multi-year content licensing deal with Axel Springer and is reportedly in talks with other prominent publishers like CNN, Fox Corp., and Time.

This partnership with OpenAI allows us to expand our reach and uphold our commitment to providing accurate, verified, balanced news stories at scale.

Atated Louis Dreyfus, CEO of Le Monde.

