Google unveils Project Astra, the real-life Iron Man's Jarvis
1 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more
Project Astra is somewhat like Javis to me. You just take your phone camera, point it to something, and ask it anything. You can even point things at it. It can remember where your glasses or keys are, and it can name your pet!
- Project Astra aims to integrate visual information from cameras with user queries. This could allow it to understand the environment and respond accordingly. For instance, a user asking “find my glasses” might receive a more accurate response if the system remembers where it saw them earlier.
- Project Astra is designed to process information faster than current AI assistants, potentially leading to smoother and quicker interactions.
- Project Astra is intended to generate responses that are closer to natural human speech patterns, potentially improving the user experience.
More here.