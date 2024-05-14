Google I/O 2024 brings the best out of Gemini. It'll soon let you sort photos in Google Photos

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Just a day after OpenAI launched the latest GPT-4o and a ChatGPT desktop app, Google arrived with a few exciting announcements. At the Google I/O 2024 event on Tuesday, the Mountain View tech giant said that the popular model is coming to Google Photos.

It works like wonder, or at least that’s what the demo looks like. You can ask the AI chatbot about whatever it is in your gallery, and it understands the context of those pictures. The context examples demonstrated being like your daughter’s swimming journey or even the number plates of cars.

Gemini in Google Photos – where 6 billion photos and videos are uploaded every day – is rolling out this summer. It’s called Ask Photos and uses Gemini’s multimodal capabilities to read texts in images. But if you’re concerned about whether Gemini stores the information of your photos, the company says that the queries won’t be reviewed by humans except for cases regarding abuses or harm.

Google’s boss Sundar Pichai said that over 1.5 million developers have used Gemini.

Not too long ago, Google launched its yet biggest update to Gemini before the I/O event: the Gemini 1.5 model and its Pro version. With a dramatically enhanced performance, Gemini 1.5 delivers much better performance with 1 million tokens, compared to OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo’s 128K or Claude 2.1’s 200K.

