Netflix is developing a new Windows app that will not support offline viewing

Netflix for Windows app

Since yesterday, Netflix app users on Windows have been getting a new pop-up message about the upcoming new Netflix app on Windows. The upcoming Netflix app for Windows will support access to live events, support for ad-supported plans, increased streaming quality, and more. Unfortunately, this new app will not support downloads.

Currently, the Netflix app for Windows supports offline viewing. Customers are able to download content and enjoy it when an internet connection is unavailable. Also, downloaded titles are available up to 1080p. Although Netflix hasn’t confirmed it, the upcoming Netflix app appears to be a web-based version similar to Netflix.com.

As expected, Netflix users on Windows are not happy with this decision. If the upcoming Netflix app is a web-based one, offline viewing may not be supported on Windows again. If not, there is a chance that Netflix might bring it back in the future based on user feedback.

If you have automatic app updates enabled for Microsoft Store, you will get the new Netflix app when it’s available. Otherwise, Netflix will promot you to update to the new version to continue using the Netflix app on Windows.  

