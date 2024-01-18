Another day, another accusation on OpenAI for stealing content; this time from TIME Magazine

During the World Economic Forum held in Davos, concerns were raised about data usage in artificial intelligence. Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce and owner of Time magazine, sparked a debate by alleging that AI companies have built their technology using “stolen” training data.

He cited examples where content from publications such as the Times and the New York Times appeared in the outputs of models like ChatGPT.

This claim fuels the ongoing fire surrounding copyright infringement and ethical data sourcing in AI development. The New York Times has already taken legal action against OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, and its partner Microsoft for alleged unauthorized use of their articles.

Meanwhile, other media giants like Warner Bros. Discovery’s CNN and Fox Corp. are reportedly negotiating with OpenAI to license their content.

Benioff called for a standardized payment system to compensate content creators fairly, while OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman argued that training data isn’t always valuable. Altman emphasized their focus on high-quality datasets and partnerships with the Associated Press and Axel Springer.

However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman offered a contrasting perspective. He argued that training data often isn’t as valuable as some believe and clarified this point at the Davos event, targeting the New York Times.

Beyond the copyright debate, Benioff raised concerns about the potential impact of AI on democracy in the context of the upcoming election year, for which OpenAI also released a statement.

