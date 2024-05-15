Microsoft releases Windows Holographic Version 24H1 with new features

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft today announced Windows Holographic Version 24H1 with some new features and IT policies. With this update, HoloLens 2 users can create a shared account with Microsoft Entra ID credentials. This will allow users to easily login to the device. Also, the latest release of OpenXR provides the best out-of-box experience for customers without Microsoft store access. Finally, the option to perform eye tracking calibration is now shown on HoloLens even if it is deployed via Autopilot. Users can also skip this and do this calibration after device setup.

Windows Holographic Version 24H1 features:

Shared Microsoft Entra accounts — Using a shared Microsoft Entra account on your HoloLens results in the quickest login experience, since it does not require any credentials. This setup is ideal for scenarios where multiple people share the same set of HoloLens devices, access to Microsoft Entra resources, such as Dynamics 365 Guides content, is required, and tracking who has used the device isn’t required.

Policy to enable auto unlock — Policy to control whether a user is prompted for credentials when returning to the device in suspended state. When enabled, this policy allows a signed-in user to resume using the device without having to enter credentials.

Collect and view network connectivity report — Network connectivity report is added to Offline Diagnostics to help users investigate network connectivity issues on HoloLens 2 devices. After user triggers Offline Diagnostics, device IP addresses, Wi-Fi information, proxy settings and device’s connectivity to known cloud service endpoints are collected.

Enforce time sync during OOBE — During OOBE, the HoloLens device attempts to sync the device time with the time server after the device has connected to Wi-Fi.

Improve Intune app update experience — The Intune LOB App update does not enforce App shutdown if the App is still running on the device. Instead, the new version of the LOB App is installed and replaces the old App, once the old App is fully exited via user action, sign out or device reboot.

Update to eye tracking calibration — The option to perform eye tracking calibration is shown on the device even if it has been deployed via Autopilot. Customers still have the option to disable this behavior via the existing policy. Any user on the device can still choose to run eye calibration at any time to improve their experience.

Policies to set device standby action — Policies allow the admin to execute supported actions in modern standby.

You can find the full change log of this update here.