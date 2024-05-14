Gemini 1.5 Pro now has 2M tokens, 2x than before

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google’s language model Gemini 1.5 Pro has been upgraded to a 2 million tokens, and is now available for developers around the world.

This significant expansion in capabilities empowers developers to build even more sophisticated and nuanced AI applications. With its increased capacity, Gemini 1.5 Pro can process and understand information with greater depth and accuracy, making it an ideal tool for tasks such as natural language generation, machine translation, and chatbot development.

Gemini 1.5 Pro’s global availability opens doors for developers everywhere to leverage its advanced capabilities. This democratization of access has the potential to accelerate innovation in the field of artificial intelligence.

More to come.