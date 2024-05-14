VMware Fusion Pro and Workstation Pro now available for free for personal use

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

If you have used virtual machines on desktops, you might have heard about VMware Fusion and VMware Workstation. Millions of people use these VMware Desktop Hypervisor products to run virtual machines and it is supported on Windows, Linux, and Mac. With virtual machines, users can easily create virtual environments to install other operating systems for various needs.

Today, VMware announced that VMware Fusion Pro and VMware Workstation Pro products will be available for free for personal use. Only commercial use customers need to buy a license to use these products. The best part of that users can decide based on their use case whether a commercial subscription is required. You can download these products for free from the links below.

Customer who need commercial license can purchase it through an authorized Broadcom Advantage partner. The VMware Desktop Hypervisor subscription will cost $120/year and can be purchased from the new online store located here.

“Our goal with these changes has been to simplify how we bring VMware Desktop Hypervisor apps to market, while maintaining our support of the broader community of VMware Workstation and Fusion users of both free and paid products,” wrote Michael Roy is the Product Line Manager for Desktop Hypervisor products such as VMware Fusion and Workstation.