BANDAI NAMCO and Amazon Games are celebrating PAC-MAN’s 40th anniversary by introducing PAC-MAN LIVE STUDIO, a brand new gaming experience playable through Twitch.

Launching in June, PAC-MAN LIVE STUDIO doesn’t require any downloads, meaning players can play PAC-MAN right from the comfort of their own web browser.

The game will feature four different modes – Studio, Endless, Select, and Classic. Studio will allow you to create and share your own maze creations with others, and Classic will take players back in time to 1980 to enjoy the original ghost chomping experience.

If you’re more of a competitive person or a team player, Endless will see up to four people competing against each other and trying to ascend the ranks with just one life per level, while Select will let up to four players team up to achieve the max score on any community-generated maze.

Regardless of how you like to play, you’ll be able to chomp together – or on your own! – once PAC-MAN LIVE STUDIO launches in June. For more information, you can follow the link here. Happy gaming!