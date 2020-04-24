As Bandai Namco wants you all to stay at home and help flatten the curve, you can currently pick up PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 on Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 for the low low price of free.

“With the help and cooperation from employees throughout our global organization, we have prepared and enacted remote working conditions within our offices across the globe,” the company wrote in a statement. “We would like to thank everyone for their individual contributions by staying home to help flatten the curve and keep everyone’s livelihood safe and secure.”

“We would also like to express our most sincere gratitude for those working in the medical field who are on the front lines facing the daunting task of keeping the pandemic under control.”

“While there are various relief efforts underway, as an entertainment provider, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment is also planning to take action to serve our fans. […] As such, we will be sending our beloved goodwill ambassador, PAC-MAN, into everyone’s homes.”

PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 will be free from April 24th until May 10th, at 10am PDT. You’ll get to keep the game after you redeem it, so don’t worry about it suddenly disappearing once time’s up.

The much-awaited sequel to PAC-MAN™ CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION! Featuring eye-popping 3D graphics and funky visuals, the latest version of the classic game takes chomping and chasing through mazes to a whole new level!

Make up to four ghost trains for maximum chompage!

New modes include Score Attack and an Adventure Mode with fast fleeing fruit, big bad bosses, ridiculous remixed rules, and more!

If you want to get PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 for yourself, you can pick it up on PlayStation 4 by following the link here, Xbox One by following the link here, and Steam by following the link here.