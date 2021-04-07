Following in the footsteps of Tetris 99 and Super Mario Bros. 35, Pac-Man 99 is the latest in classic arcade reimaginings as battle royales.

It all starts off as a regular game of Pac Man, trying to survive for as long as possible, but it all changed when the 98 other players attacked.

Playing Pac-Man till everyone’s eliminated would obviously be too boring and similar to the arcade classic, so there’s been plenty done to spice up the original gameplay, such as new abilities and board elements.

After using a power pellet to eat a ghost, jammer Pac-Man will be sent onto other players boards, touch one and it cuts your movement speed which is obviously bad for the business of surviving.

There are also ‘sleeping ghosts’ on your board that you can chomp to create a ghost chain, one that will send a legion of Pac-men onto an opponents board for them to struggle with.

There are also four power-ups to further shake up the classic Pac-Man gameplay, such as one that doubles your movement speed, or one that multiplies jammers sent over to enemies.

Pac-Man 99 has released today, available to everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.