OxygenOS is considered one of the most fluid and cleanest Android skins that you can get and what makes everyone talks about OnePlus’ OS is the fact that the company keeps adding useful features to its operating system. The company recently announced a bunch of new features for OxygenOS 11, which is based on Android 11, but apart from that, there is another useful feature that OnePlus is currently working on.

Through a monthly FAQ post on its forum, OnePlus says that it’ll add floating window support to the Gaming Mode on OxygenOS. Though, not every OnePlus phone will get the floating mode support — OnePlus 6 and later models will get the feature.

Floating window support means that users will be able to respond to messages in WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram without leaving the gaming app. “The floating window will be accessed through the gaming tools box. In gaming tools box, you can not only get WhatsApp & Instagram floating windows, but also switch?on mis-touch prevention, screen recorder, notification and Fnatic Mode,” OnePlus explains.

OnePlus 7 and 7T series will get the floating window support first. OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro / 7T / 7T Pro users will be able to try this feature in the next Open Beta update.