OnePlus’ OxygenOS is considered one of the best versions of Android for its simplicity and clean UI, and it keeps getting better with every OS update as the company is hard at work in developing features that users find useful. The OxygenOS 11 update, which is OnePlus’ upcoming major update based on Android 11, will be no different.

In an OnePlus forum post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has announced what we can expect from OxygenOS 11 update. According to the CEO, OxygenOS 11 update will include “some fresh design elements as well as some highly anticipated features.” While we still don’t have a visual representation of the fresh design elements that the CEO talked about, the “highly anticipated” features could be the features that OnePlus community members requested earlier this year. Always on Display, the ability to enable fingerprint lock for images marked as hidden in the Gallery app, notification sound when your phone is fully charged, Folders within app drawers, a bunch of useful features for Zen Mode are the features that user requested the most.

CEO Pete Lau also clarified that the company won’t make any compromise on the existing features that users love in OxygenOS — the Android 11-based OxygenOS will retain features such as super smooth performance, clean UI, lightweight, and a ton of customizations.

Lau also gave us some information on when we’ll be able to try the final developer’s preview build of OxygenOS 11. If everything goes as planned, the company will release the final developer’s preview build of OxygenOS 11. OnePlus promised to release a more stable Open Beta builds, which will contain fewer bugs as compared to the developer preview build, to let more people try OxygenOS 11. There is no word yet on when OnePlus will start rolling out the stable OxygenOS 11 update. The company promised to give us more details on August 10.