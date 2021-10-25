Blizzard has announced that Overwatch’s rootin’ tootin’ cowboy who does the shootin’, McCree, is due to be renamed Cole Cassidy next week.

The change comes due to new practices put in place by Activision Blizzard King in the wake of the ongoing lawsuit against them, which accused the publisher of having a “frat boy”-esque work culture.

As a result, Activision Blizzard King will no longer be naming characters in their games after real-world staff or people, as things evidently can get awkward depending on that person’s actions.

Because of this, Overwatch’s McCree, who was originally named after Blizzard employee Jesse McCree, will be renamed Cole Cassidy as of Tuesday the 26th of October.

The announcement came via the official Overwatch Twitter account, which explained the name change through the lore of the game.

Meet Cole Cassidy. Rides into Overwatch October 26. pic.twitter.com/CT6PmaNXNs — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 22, 2021

“The first thing a renegade loses is their name, and this one gave up his long ago,” Blizzard explained.

“Running from his past meant running from himself, and each passing year only widened the divide between who he had been and what he had become. But in every Cowboy’s life, there comes a time when he has to stop and make a stand.”



“To make this new Overwatch better – to make things right – he had to be honest with his team and himself. The cowboy he was rode into the sunset, and Cole Cassidy faced the world at dawn.”