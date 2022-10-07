Overwatch 2 downtime schedules

If you are wondering why you can’t access Overwatch 2 now, it’s because Blizzard took it down intentionally to implement some maintenance. The company scheduled it two times this Thursday: the first from 6 PM to 7 PM ET and another one from 9 PM ET to 12 AM ET.

The news might seem like bad news for some, but it will actually mean a good set of improvements. According to Blizzard, the maintenance includes database updates and fixing some bugs. The latter is not a secret to everyone playing the game since its release revealed a bunch of issues that affected game performance. Here is a detailed schedule of the downtimes for Overwatch 2 and the fixes Blizzard has to make:

3:00–4:00 PM PDT: Servers will be down while we’re rolling out a fix to address some bugs related to account merge, login, and the First Time User Experience. Players won’t be able to access the servers during this time.

6:00–9:00 PM PDT (approximately): We’re conducting significant upgrades to our databases to address player queues. Players won’t be able to access the servers during this time.

Additional Updates: Players on PC may be prompted to update their client. This addresses some reports of crashes and black screen issues.