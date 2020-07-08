Microsoft is hard at work to improve the overall user experience of the Outlook web. The software giant is currently working on a number of new features that will make things easier for those who use Microsoft’s email service on the web. Of the features that the company is currently working on, two useful features will be released this month, according to the Office 365 Roadmap page.

In July, Microsoft will introduce a new task experience in the Outlook web, replacing the classic task experience. The new tasks experience that Microsoft is planning to add to Outlook web this month will be powered by Microsoft To Do, meaning a tighter integration with Outlook. It’s worth noting that currently, you can view your To Do tasks on your Outlook Desktop client or on Outlook.com if you use the same Microsoft account to sign in to both Microsoft To Do and Outlook.

It’s currently not known what will be the tangible benefits of having new Tasks experience that’s powered by Microsoft To Do as the company didn’t share much information on the advantages of using the updated Tasks experience.

Another feature that Microsoft has promised to include in Outlook web is support for Suggested replies in more languages and regions. This month, Outlook web is going to get Suggested replies for German, Spanish and French in Europe and French in North America. Suggested replies is also available on Outlook for iOS and Android.

