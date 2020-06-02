A week ago we reported that Microsoft was rolling out Outlooks Spaces, their new project management tool, to Office Insiders.

Now it appears the feature is available to most regular users also.

Outlook Spaces is a combination of multiple tools and makes it easy for teams to collaborate and work together. With Spaces, you can pull together your relevant documents, emails, and events in Outlook using search terms in a single location. You can also create to-do lists, add notes, include any relevant links and more.

To see if Outlook Spaces is available to you, visit outlook.live.com/spaces/0.

Via WBI