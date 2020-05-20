Outlook for Windows will finally store your signature settings in the cloud

In Outlook, you can create personalized signatures for your email messages. Signatures can include anything ranging from text, images, electronic business card, a logo, or even an image of your handwritten signature. Once setup is done, Outlook will include your signature to all your outgoing messages. One annoying thing about Outlook signature feature is that you need to set it up in each Outlook client. If you have a couple of Windows devices with Outlook installed, you need to setup signatures in each of the devices.

Microsoft is finally fixing this problem. Outlook for Windows will soon support Signature cloud settings. With this new feature, your Signature settings are stored in the cloud so your experience is consistent when you access Outlook for Windows on any computer. This feature will be available in June this year.

Source: Microsoft