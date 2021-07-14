Back in 2018, Microsoft added the Suggested Replies feature to Outlook Web, and the feature was also rolled out to iOS and Android users last year.

For those not aware, the Suggested Replies feature will display three short messages, including the ability to attach files, to help you respond to an e-mail quickly.

Microsoft is also working towards expanding supported languages, with support for Arabic, Hebrew, Hungarian, Korean, and Russian being added between mid-July and early August 2021.

Suggested Replies is also available on other Microsoft apps services, including Microsoft Teams, SMS Organiser. And just like Outlook for Windows, you can disable the feature on these platforms too.

Do our readers use the Suggested Replies feature? Let us know down in the comments.