To celebrate Pride Month (June 2020) Microsoft is adding a new feature to the Outlook and OneDrive apps on Android.

The feature brings the option for new Rainbow Accent Colours to the app, which can be activated in Settings in the apps.

For Outlook the update also adds a Join button to join common online meeting events such as Zoom, WebEx, BlueJeans and GoToMeeting.

Via Alumia