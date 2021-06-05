Microsoft has posted a big update for Outlook for Android which brings a number of new features.

The app has a new onboarding process with the privacy policy front and centre and also new animations when first loading your inbox.

More significantly for regular users, the app now lets you specify a cloud storage account to allow you to access cloud files.

Users can choose from OneDrive, Dropbox, Box and Google Drive, meaning most options are covered.

You can now also use colour-coded categories to organize your emails and contacts.

Lastly, Microsoft has added a range of colours to celebrate Pride month to the appearance options for the app.

The new features are available to all users and can be found in the Settings in Outlook for Android version 4.2120.2 and above.

Find it in the Google Play Store here.

via HTNovo