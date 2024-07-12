OurBabyAI Review: Is It Accurate Enough?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

This OurBabyAI review will show you how the AI baby face prediction service works.

I’ll walk you through its essential features and pricing, and compare it with other similar tools.

If you want to discover if the platform is worth your time, read on.

What Is OurBabyAI?

OurBabyAI is an AI image generator, designed to predict how a baby would like based on future parent’s images. The tool is said to have an accuracy rate of 90%, which I decided to test for this review.

Features

In the following sections, we’ll discuss the tool’s accuracy and how it compares to its competitors.

I included a lot of images, so read on to see how OurBabyAI did in my tests.

Image Requirements and Output Quality

OurBabyAI is an easy-to-use AI kid generator.

One of the things I like about it is that it requires little input from you in terms of images. You only need one picture of a father and one of a mother, which you can easily upload to the site.

After that, all you have to do is wait for a couple of minutes for the AI tool to do its magic. You’ll receive eight images in your inbox, which you can save to your cloud or download.

As far as image quality goes, the results are mixed.

To see what OurBabyAI can do, I uploaded images of famous people who already have children. That way I could compare the results with these couples’ kids.

The first couple on my list were Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. For reference, I looked at the image of their daughter Daisy Dove.

The image below shows the pictures OurBabyAI created based on the images of the famous couple.

In my opinion, the AI tool did well in predicting the look of the couple’s child who takes after Orlando.

However, I couldn’t see the resemblance between Daisy Dove and the AI-generated images.

As the AI baby generator underlines, the results are always better with makeup and beard-free pictures.

So, I found Katy’s picture without makeup and one where Orlando doesn’t have a beard.

Here are the images I got.

In comparing the two versions, there was no major change. The AI predictions weren’t in line with how Daily Dove looks now.

I also tried another AI baby image generator, babyAC. The image below shows the results I got after adding images of Katy and Orlando with and without makeup and a beard.

As you can see, OurBabyAI did a much better job of recognizing the couple’s facial features and delivering baby image predictions based on that. Still, neither of these tools was very close to how Daisy Dove looks like.

Next, I uploaded images of Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti. The image below shows the couple and their son Onix.

Based on the images I got, I could easily believe that Iggy’s and Carti’s kid could look like it if it got the looks from the mom.

Compared to Onix, though, I didn’t see much of a resemblance.

For my final test, I decided to upload images of random people from a stock photography website.

This time I had no reference but the image of a girl in the bottom-right is a spitting image of the female model.

Meanwhile, when I added the same images to babyAC, I got these results.

Also, you can see how Merlin did with the same images.

Overall, OurBabyAI is great at recognizing future parents’ primary characteristics. And if a baby happens to very much resemble one of the parents, the AI tool has a high chance of getting the image right.

Customization

The AI baby generator isn’t as customizable as its competitors. That isn’t to say that OurBabyAI is lagging behind the competition. Rather it focuses more on the AI technology and the criteria it uses to generate AI kid images.

The AI tool delivers images of toddlers. Meanwhile, some OurBabyAI competitors let you see your future kid in different stages of life. One such alternative is AI Baby Generator. It shows you how your future child might look in their teenage, adult, and older years.

Another feature that OurBabyAI doesn’t offer and other kid generator apps do is facial expression. You can’t choose whether you want the AI to show you a child smiling or with a neutral face. Instead, this depends on the parents’ images. If one of them is smiling, the AI tool will create at least one variation of a kid with a smile.

One of the images I created for this OurBabyAI review is an AI kid of John Legend Chrissy Teigen. For reference, I included the image of their daughter, Luna.

So, the images below show how OurBabyAI uses the facial expressions of parents, as well as how well the AI tool did in predicting the look of John and Chrissy’s daughter.

The first image is how the famous couple’s daughter looks now.

And the image below shows four variations of a boy and four of a girl.

Data Privacy and Ownership

When creating AI images with OurBabyAI, you need to provide your name and email address. The company stores this data on US servers and states that it’ll not sell the data to third parties.

When it comes to image ownership, OurBabyAI allows you to use the images you get on social media and other websites.

However, there’s no clear explanation of who owns the copyright.

How To Use OurBabyAI?

In this section of OurBabyAI review, I’ll show you how to use the online baby image generator.

First, go to OurBabyAI’s website, and click the See Your Baby Now button.

You’ll be taken to the bottom of the page where you should add your name and email address. The latter is used to deliver the images.

Besides these details, you should upload a photo of a future mom and dad. If you have a coupon code, you can enter it on this page too. I uploaded a photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to see how the results would compare to the famous couple’s daughter Daisy Dove. The image below shows the results I got.



Pricing

As far as pricing goes, OurBabyAI has a straightforward structure based on one-time payments.

Before generating any images, you need to add your payment details. After successfully purchasing the images, these are delivered to your inbox. The cost is $9 for 8 images – 4 of a boy and 4 of a girl.

It would’ve been nice if OurBabyAI had some type of free trial or granted a couple of free credits. That way, you can see what you can expect from this service.

When it comes to refunds, you can get one if the images you upload aren’t “suitable for AI training.”

OurBabyAI Review – Verdict

I had a lot of fun writing this review. All in all, the online tool is excellent at recognizing parents’ main facial features. It implements these into AI-generated images, giving you a glimpse into how your future baby might look.

Compared to its competitors such as babyAC and Merlin, I think OurBabyAI is better at connecting the dots between parents and their future children.

However, the app tends to lean toward one of the parents’ features and the results aren’t usually similar to what famous couples’ kids actually look like.

So, if you want to have some fun, I’d say the app is worth it. But in most cases, the output accuracy will be low.

Was this OurBabyAI review helpful? Let me know in the comments!