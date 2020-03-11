Happy March 11th, everyone! Ori and the Will of the Wisps is officially out today, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will find the title now available for download in their libraries.

As Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available on both Xbox One and PC, all Game Pass members are privy to it, regardless of whether you’re a Console subscriber, PC subscriber, or Ultimate subscriber.

The little spirit Ori is no stranger to peril, but when a fateful flight puts the owlet Ku in harm’s way, it will take more than bravery to bring a family back together, heal a broken land, and discover Ori’s true destiny. From the creators of the acclaimed action-platformer Ori and the Blind Forest comes the highly anticipated sequel. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast world filled with new friends and foes that come to life in stunning, hand-painted artwork. Set to a fully orchestrated original score, Ori and the Will of the Wisps continues the Moon Studios tradition of tightly crafted platforming action and deeply emotional storytelling.

If you’re not a Game Pass subscriber, you can always buy Ori and the Will of the Wisps from the Microsoft Store or from Steam. You can also always sign yourself up to be an Xbox Game Pass member, seeing as you can always get your first month for just $1/£1!

For more Ori and the Will of the Wisps content, consider checking out our official MSPoweruser review. We gave the game an entire 9.5 out of 10, calling it “unforgettable”, “strikingly gorgeous”, and “one of the finest platformers available on consoles, let alone on just Xbox One and PC.”