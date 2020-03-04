Xbox Game Pass members are in for yet another wave of great games, as more titles are being added to both Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC very soon.

Within the next week, Xbox Game Pass for Console members will receive four new titles. Xbox Game Pass for PC members will be getting five new titles, with a general release window of “soon.”

Both membership tiers will be getting Ori and the Will of the Wisps on the game’s launch day.

As always, Ultimate members will be privy to all new games coming to the service. Without further ado, let’s find out what’s in store!

XBOX GAME PASS FOR CONSOLE

Tomorrow – that’s March 5th – Console players will find both NBA 2K20 and Train Sim World 2020 in their Game Pass library.

2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics & gameplay, ground breaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customisation. Plus, with its immersive open-world Neighbourhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture.

Train Sim World is an immersive First-Person Simulator that uses real-world data to bring to life the performance, sounds and power of real trains. Featuring complete in-cab interactivity, feel the detail as you sit in the driver’s seat or explore on foot and bring classic trains roaring to life!

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will officially release on March 11th. As it’s a day one release, both Console and PC players will have it added to their library at launch.

From the creators of Ori and the Blind Forest – the acclaimed adventure game with more than 50 awards and nominations – comes the highly-anticipated sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter towering enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel Ori’s true destiny.

Last, but not least, is Pikuniku, which’ll come to Xbox Game Pass for Console on March 12th.

Pikuniku is an absurdly wonderful puzzle-exploration game that takes place in a strange but playful world where not everything is as happy as it seems. Help peculiar characters overcome struggles, uncover a deep state conspiracy, and start a fun little revolution in this delightful dystopian adventure!

XBOX GAME PASS FOR PC

While there aren’t any set dates for Game Pass for PC releases, PC subscribers will definitely get Ori and the Will of the Wisps on March 11th.

We can also assume that PC players will get Train Sim World 2020 and Pikuniku on March 5th and 12th respectively, alongside Console subscribers. There’s a chance that these dates are a little off, as Game Pass for PC is still in beta, so just keep an eye out!

PC players will be getting The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game, Mother Russia Bleeds, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Pikuniku, and Train Sim World 2020.

Choose your Heroes, build your deck and face the dark forces of Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game. Battle Uruks, spiders, orcs, and more as you journey through the world of Tolkien’s fantasy, earning cards and devising new tactics along the way. Armed with your fully customizable 30-card deck, you will lead a band of three heroes through campaigns reaching the darkest corners of Middle-earth. Guide your own fellowship through quests that will test your leadership, tactics, knowledge, and spirit.

An old-fashioned beat ’em up with big doses of adrenaline and trippiness, somewhere between the classic style of Streets of Rage and the ultra-violence of Hotline Miami. Set in a cold, ruthless Soviet Union, Mother Russia Bleeds aims to conjure up anxiety, unease, and drug-addled frenzy…

For more information on Xbox Game Pass, you can check out the official website by following the link here. Happy gaming!