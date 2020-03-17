Ori and the Will of the Wisps speedrun clocks in at just over an hour

Just a week after the game’s release an Ori and the Will of the Wisps speedrun has been released and, oh boy, is it a speedy one.

The Ori and the Will of the Wisps speedrun uses a glitch known as the sword leap exploit which allows players to perform impossible jumps. On a Reddit Speedrun post, the runner explains that users need to equip both the sentry and sword abilities to do the exploit.

“Equip sentry (the turret) and sword,” Isaia says. “Hold up. Press sentry then sword quickly. The shorter the gap the more height you get. Super easy if you stand on the ground but aerials are more finicky so I don’t use them much yet.”

With the Ori and the Will of the Wisps speedrun community hard at work to beat Isaia’s already impressive run, we expect the community to get even faster. For comparison, speedruns of the previous game (Ori and the Blind Forest) clock in at around ten minutes.

In our review of Ori and the Will of the Wisps we said the following: “Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of the finest platformers available on consoles, let alone on just Xbox One and PC. Moon Studios has crafted a sequel that truly evolves from the original game and that will keep your attention from start to finish. The game’s quality is a huge win for Xbox One and an even bigger one for Xbox Game Pass.”