Organize Your Thoughts: Top 13 Tools For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Feeling overwhelmed by scattered thoughts and ideas? You’re not alone. In today’s fast-paced world, staying organized is crucial for productivity and peace of mind. Fortunately, numerous thought organizing tools can help you capture, connect, and clarify your ideas, paving the way for better decision-making and creative breakthroughs.

This article explores 13 of the best thought organizing tools available in 2025, catering to diverse needs and preferences. Whether you’re a visual thinker, a list-maker, or someone who thrives on structure, you’ll find a tool here to help you unlock your cognitive potential and achieve your goals.

1. MindManager

MindManager is a powerful mind mapping software that allows you to visually organize your thoughts and ideas. Its intuitive interface and extensive features make it ideal for brainstorming, project planning, and strategic thinking.

With MindManager, you can create interactive mind maps that branch out from a central topic, adding subtopics, notes, images, and links. This visual representation helps you see the connections between ideas and identify patterns that might otherwise be missed. The software also supports collaboration, allowing you to share your mind maps with others and work together in real-time.

Key Features:

Brainstorming mode for generating ideas quickly.

Project planning tools for managing tasks and deadlines.

Integration with Microsoft Office and other popular applications.

Real-time collaboration features for teamwork.

Pricing: $349

2. Obsidian

Obsidian is a note-taking and knowledge management app that uses a unique linking system to connect your ideas. It allows you to create a personal knowledge base where you can explore the relationships between different concepts.

Obsidian uses Markdown for formatting, making it easy to create and edit notes. Its strength lies in its ability to create internal links between notes, forming a network of interconnected ideas. This network allows you to discover new insights and connections that you might not have seen otherwise. Obsidian is highly customizable with a wide range of plugins and themes.

Key Features:

Markdown-based note-taking.

Internal linking for creating a network of knowledge.

Graph view for visualizing connections between notes.

Extensive plugin support for customization.

Pricing: Free (Personal Use), Catalyst License available for early access and supporter benefits.

3. Milanote

Milanote is a visual workspace for organizing ideas, projects, and inspiration. It provides a flexible and intuitive canvas where you can drag and drop notes, images, links, and other media.

Milanote is particularly useful for creative projects, such as design, marketing, and writing. Its visual interface allows you to create mood boards, storyboards, and project plans. You can also use it to collect and organize research, inspiration, and feedback. Milanote is designed to be collaborative, making it easy to share your boards with others and work together in real-time.

Key Features:

Drag-and-drop interface for visual organization.

Support for notes, images, links, and other media.

Templates for various creative projects.

Real-time collaboration features.

Pricing: Free (limited features), Paid plans start at $12.50/month.

4. Scapple

Scapple is a simple and intuitive mind-mapping tool that focuses on free-form brainstorming. It’s designed to be a digital equivalent of a large piece of paper where you can jot down ideas and connect them as you please.

Scapple is particularly useful for initial brainstorming sessions where you want to explore ideas without constraints. Its simple interface allows you to focus on generating ideas and connecting them in a visual way. You can easily move notes around, resize them, and connect them with lines. Scapple is a great tool for anyone who prefers a more free-form approach to mind mapping.

Key Features:

Free-form brainstorming interface.

Simple and intuitive to use.

Easy to connect and move notes around.

Export to various formats.

Pricing: $22.99

5. Workflowy

Workflowy is a minimalist outliner that allows you to organize your thoughts in a hierarchical list. It’s designed to be simple and fast, allowing you to capture and organize ideas quickly.

Workflowy is particularly useful for creating to-do lists, project plans, and outlines. Its hierarchical structure allows you to break down complex tasks into smaller, more manageable steps. You can easily zoom in on specific sections of your outline and focus on the tasks at hand. Workflowy is also highly searchable, making it easy to find specific items in your list.

Key Features:

Minimalist outliner interface.

Hierarchical structure for organizing ideas.

Zoom in and out of specific sections.

Highly searchable.

Pricing: Free (limited features), Pro plan at $4.99/month.

6. Dynalist

Dynalist is a powerful outliner that combines the simplicity of Workflowy with more advanced features. It allows you to organize your thoughts in a hierarchical list, but also offers features like tags, links, and attachments.

Dynalist is particularly useful for managing complex projects and tasks. Its advanced features allow you to add context to your items and create a more detailed and organized system. You can use tags to categorize your items, links to connect them to other resources, and attachments to add supporting documents. Dynalist is a great tool for anyone who needs a more powerful outliner than Workflowy.

Key Features:

Hierarchical structure for organizing ideas.

Tags, links, and attachments.

Powerful search and filtering.

Integration with other apps.

Pricing: Free (limited features), Pro plan at $7.99/month.

7. Notion

Notion is an all-in-one workspace that combines note-taking, project management, and database features. It allows you to create custom dashboards, wikis, and databases to organize your thoughts and projects.

Notion is particularly useful for teams and organizations that need a central hub for all their information. Its flexible and customizable interface allows you to create a workspace that meets your specific needs. You can use it to take notes, manage projects, track tasks, and collaborate with others. Notion is a powerful tool for anyone who wants to consolidate their workflow into a single platform.

Key Features:

All-in-one workspace.

Customizable dashboards, wikis, and databases.

Project management and task tracking.

Collaboration features.

Pricing: Free (limited features), Plus plan at $8/month.

8. Evernote

Evernote is a popular note-taking app that allows you to capture and organize your thoughts in various formats. It supports text, images, audio, and web clippings.

Evernote is particularly useful for collecting and organizing information from various sources. Its web clipper allows you to save articles, images, and other content from the web directly to your Evernote account. You can then organize your notes into notebooks and tag them for easy retrieval. Evernote is a great tool for anyone who needs to keep track of a lot of information.

Key Features:

Support for text, images, audio, and web clippings.

Web clipper for saving content from the web.

Notebooks and tags for organization.

Searchable notes.

Pricing: Free (limited features), Personal plan at $12.99/month.

9. OneNote

OneNote is Microsoft’s free note-taking app that allows you to capture and organize your thoughts in a digital notebook. It supports text, images, audio, and video.

OneNote is particularly useful for students and professionals who need to take notes in meetings and lectures. Its flexible interface allows you to write, draw, and insert images anywhere on the page. You can also record audio and video directly into your notes. OneNote is a great tool for anyone who needs a versatile note-taking app.

Key Features:

Support for text, images, audio, and video.

Free-form note-taking interface.

Notebooks and sections for organization.

Integration with Microsoft Office.

Pricing: Free

10. Google Keep

Google Keep is a

FAQ

Related reading