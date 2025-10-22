Best Remote Troubleshooting Software For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Remote troubleshooting software is essential for providing quick and efficient tech support, especially in today’s distributed work environments. It allows technicians to remotely access and control computers to diagnose and resolve issues, saving time and resources. This article will explore some of the best remote troubleshooting software options available in 2025.

Choosing the right remote troubleshooting software can significantly impact your IT support team’s effectiveness. The ideal solution should offer robust features, ease of use, and strong security to ensure seamless and secure remote access. Let’s dive into the top contenders.

Which Remote Troubleshooting Tool is Right for You?

Atera

Atera is an all-in-one platform designed for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments. It combines remote monitoring and management (RMM), professional services automation (PSA), and remote access capabilities into a single, integrated solution. Atera allows technicians to remotely access devices, troubleshoot issues, and manage IT infrastructure from a centralized dashboard.

With Atera, users can proactively monitor systems, automate tasks, and quickly resolve issues before they escalate. Its comprehensive feature set and user-friendly interface make it a popular choice for businesses of all sizes.

Key Features:

Remote Access and Control

Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM)

Professional Services Automation (PSA)

Patch Management

Automation and Scripting

Pricing: Starts at $149 per technician per month.

Zoho Assist

Zoho Assist is a cloud-based remote support and remote access software designed to help businesses provide instant support to their customers. It offers features such as unattended access, file transfer, screen sharing, and session recording. Zoho Assist is known for its ease of use and affordability, making it a great option for small to medium-sized businesses.

Zoho Assist helps streamline support operations by enabling technicians to quickly connect to remote devices, diagnose problems, and provide real-time assistance. Its robust security features ensure that remote sessions are secure and compliant with industry standards.

Key Features:

Remote Support

Unattended Access

Screen Sharing

File Transfer

Session Recording

Pricing: Starts at $10 per technician per month.

TeamViewer

TeamViewer is one of the most well-known and widely used remote access and remote support solutions. It offers a comprehensive set of features, including remote control, desktop sharing, online meetings, and file transfer. TeamViewer is suitable for a wide range of use cases, from providing IT support to collaborating on projects remotely.

TeamViewer’s intuitive interface and robust performance make it a favorite among IT professionals and end-users alike. Its cross-platform compatibility ensures that users can connect to devices running on different operating systems.

Key Features:

Remote Access and Control

Desktop Sharing

Online Meetings

File Transfer

Cross-Platform Compatibility

Pricing: Starts at $24.90 per month.

ConnectWise Control

ConnectWise Control (formerly ScreenConnect) is a remote support and remote access solution designed for IT service providers and support teams. It offers features such as unattended access, remote diagnostics, and automated tasks. ConnectWise Control is known for its flexibility and customization options, allowing users to tailor the software to their specific needs.

ConnectWise Control helps IT professionals streamline their support operations and deliver exceptional customer service. Its robust security features and compliance certifications ensure that remote sessions are secure and compliant with industry regulations.

Key Features:

Remote Support

Unattended Access

Remote Diagnostics

Automated Tasks

Customization Options

Pricing: Starts at $30 per month.

AnyDesk

AnyDesk is a remote desktop application known for its high performance and low latency. It allows users to remotely access and control computers, servers, and other devices with minimal delay. AnyDesk is popular among gamers, creative professionals, and anyone who needs a fast and responsive remote access solution.

AnyDesk’s lightweight design and efficient data transmission protocols make it ideal for use in low-bandwidth environments. Its robust security features ensure that remote sessions are protected from unauthorized access.

Key Features:

Remote Access and Control

Low Latency

High Performance

File Transfer

Security Features

Pricing: Starts at $10.99 per month.

Splashtop

Splashtop offers a range of remote access and remote support solutions for individuals, businesses, and educational institutions. It provides fast, simple, and secure remote access to computers from any device. Splashtop is known for its ease of use and affordability, making it a great option for users of all skill levels.

Splashtop helps users stay productive and connected, whether they’re working from home, traveling, or providing IT support. Its robust security features and compliance certifications ensure that remote sessions are secure and compliant with industry standards.

Key Features:

Remote Access and Control

File Transfer

Remote Printing

Session Recording

Security Features

Pricing: Starts at $5 per month.

GoTo Resolve

GoTo Resolve is an all-in-one IT management and support platform designed to streamline IT operations and improve customer satisfaction. It combines remote monitoring and management (RMM), remote access, and help desk capabilities into a single, integrated solution. GoTo Resolve helps IT professionals proactively monitor systems, automate tasks, and quickly resolve issues.

With GoTo Resolve, users can remotely access devices, troubleshoot problems, and manage IT infrastructure from a centralized dashboard. Its comprehensive feature set and user-friendly interface make it a popular choice for businesses of all sizes.

Key Features:

Remote Access and Control

Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM)

Help Desk

Automation and Scripting

Patch Management

Pricing: Starts at $57 per agent per month.

Tips

Prioritize Security: Ensure the software offers robust encryption and authentication methods.

Ensure the software offers robust encryption and authentication methods. Consider Scalability: Choose a solution that can grow with your business needs.

Choose a solution that can grow with your business needs. Evaluate Ease of Use: Opt for software with an intuitive interface for both technicians and end-users.

Opt for software with an intuitive interface for both technicians and end-users. Check Compatibility: Verify the software supports the operating systems and devices you need to access.

Verify the software supports the operating systems and devices you need to access. Test Before Committing: Take advantage of free trials or demos to assess the software’s suitability.

Remote Support Software Feature Comparison

Feature Atera Zoho Assist TeamViewer ConnectWise Control AnyDesk Splashtop GoTo Resolve Remote Access Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Unattended Access Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes File Transfer Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes RMM Yes No No Yes No No Yes PSA Yes No No No No No No Price (Starting) $149/tech/mo $10/tech/mo $24.90/mo $30/mo $10.99/mo $5/mo $57/agent/mo

Simplifying Remote IT Support in 2025

Selecting the right remote troubleshooting software can significantly improve your IT support capabilities. By considering factors like features, ease of use, security, and pricing, you can find a solution that meets your specific needs and helps you deliver exceptional customer service.

FAQ

What is remote troubleshooting software?

Remote troubleshooting software allows IT professionals to remotely access and control computers to diagnose and resolve technical issues.

What are the key features to look for in remote troubleshooting software?

Key features include remote access and control, unattended access, file transfer, screen sharing, and session recording.

How secure is remote troubleshooting software?

Reputable remote troubleshooting software solutions use robust encryption and authentication methods to ensure secure remote sessions.

Can I use remote troubleshooting software on mobile devices?

