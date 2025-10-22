How To Install PyCharm In Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

PyCharm is a popular Integrated Development Environment (IDE) used for Python development. Its robust features, including code completion, debugging tools, and version control integration, make it a favorite among both beginner and experienced programmers. Installing PyCharm on Windows 10 is a straightforward process, and this guide will walk you through each step to get you up and running quickly.

This comprehensive guide will cover downloading the installer, configuring the installation options, and launching PyCharm for the first time. By the end of this guide, you’ll have PyCharm successfully installed on your Windows 10 machine and be ready to start coding.

How Do I Install PyCharm on Windows 10?

Download the PyCharm Installer

Open your web browser and navigate to the official JetBrains website: https://www.jetbrains.com/pycharm/download/ Choose the appropriate version of PyCharm for your needs. You have two options:

Professional: This is the paid version with more features, suitable for professional development.

This is the paid version with more features, suitable for professional development. Community: This is the free, open-source version, ideal for learning and non-commercial projects.

Click the “Download” button under the version you choose. Save the .exe installer file to your desired location on your computer, such as your Downloads folder.

Run the PyCharm Installer

Locate the downloaded .exe file. Double-click the .exe file to launch the PyCharm installer. If prompted by User Account Control, click “Yes” to allow the installer to make changes to your device.

Configure the Installation Options

On the welcome screen, click “Next”. On the “Choose Install Location” screen, you can either accept the default installation path or click “Browse” to select a different location. Click “Next” to continue. On the “Installation Options” screen, you’ll see several checkboxes:

Create Desktop Shortcut: Check this box if you want a PyCharm shortcut on your desktop.

Check this box if you want a PyCharm shortcut on your desktop. Update PATH variable (restart needed): Check this box to add PyCharm’s bin folder to your system’s PATH environment variable. This allows you to run PyCharm commands from the command line.

Check this box to add PyCharm’s bin folder to your system’s PATH environment variable. This allows you to run PyCharm commands from the command line. Update context menu: Check this box to add an “Open Folder as PyCharm Project” option to the right-click context menu in File Explorer.

Check this box to add an “Open Folder as PyCharm Project” option to the right-click context menu in File Explorer. Create Associations: Check this box to associate .py files with PyCharm.

Select the options that suit your needs and click “Next”. On the “Choose Start Menu Folder” screen, you can choose the name of the Start Menu folder for PyCharm. Accept the default or enter a new name. Click “Install”. Wait for the installation process to complete.

Complete the Installation

Once the installation is finished, you’ll see the “Completing PyCharm Setup” screen. You can choose to “Reboot now” or “I want to manually reboot later”. It’s generally recommended to reboot your computer, especially if you chose to update the PATH variable. Click “Finish” to close the installer.

Launch PyCharm for the First Time

Locate the PyCharm shortcut on your desktop or in the Start Menu. Double-click the shortcut to launch PyCharm. If you are launching PyCharm for the first time, you may be prompted to import settings from a previous installation or configure your privacy settings. Follow the on-screen instructions. You’ll then be presented with the PyCharm welcome screen, where you can create a new project, open an existing project, or customize your PyCharm settings.

Tips for a Smooth PyCharm Experience

Keep PyCharm Updated: Regularly check for updates to ensure you have the latest features and bug fixes. You can do this from within PyCharm by going to Help > Check for Updates .

Regularly check for updates to ensure you have the latest features and bug fixes. You can do this from within PyCharm by going to . Explore PyCharm’s Features: Take some time to explore the various features of PyCharm, such as code completion, debugging, and version control integration.

Take some time to explore the various features of PyCharm, such as code completion, debugging, and version control integration. Customize Your Settings: PyCharm is highly customizable. Adjust the settings to match your coding style and preferences. You can find these settings under File > Settings (or PyCharm > Preferences on macOS).

PyCharm is highly customizable. Adjust the settings to match your coding style and preferences. You can find these settings under (or on macOS). Use Virtual Environments: When working on Python projects, it’s best practice to use virtual environments to isolate project dependencies. PyCharm makes it easy to create and manage virtual environments.

When working on Python projects, it’s best practice to use virtual environments to isolate project dependencies. PyCharm makes it easy to create and manage virtual environments. Utilize PyCharm’s Plugins: Extend PyCharm’s functionality with plugins. There are plugins available for various tasks, such as code analysis, testing, and integration with other tools.

PyCharm Installation Simplified

Installing PyCharm on Windows 10 is a simple process that can significantly enhance your Python development workflow. By following these steps, you’ll have PyCharm up and running in no time, ready to tackle your coding projects.

FAQ

Can I install PyCharm on Windows 11? Yes, the installation process for PyCharm on Windows 11 is very similar to Windows 10.

What are the system requirements for PyCharm? PyCharm requires a 64-bit version of Windows, macOS, or Linux. It also needs a minimum of 2 GB of RAM, but 8 GB is recommended.

Is PyCharm free? The Community Edition of PyCharm is free and open-source. The Professional Edition is a paid version with additional features.

How do I uninstall PyCharm? You can uninstall PyCharm through the “Add or Remove Programs” section in the Windows Control Panel.

What is the difference between PyCharm Community and Professional? The Community edition is free and open-source, suitable for Python development. The Professional edition is a paid license with support for web development, database tools, and remote development.

PyCharm Editions Compared

Feature PyCharm Community PyCharm Professional Price Free Paid Open Source Yes No Python Support Yes Yes Web Development No Yes Database Tools No Yes Remote Development No Yes Profiler No Yes

