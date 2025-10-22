How To Boot Windows 10 In Safe Mode: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Safe Mode in Windows 10 is a diagnostic mode that starts your computer with a limited set of files and drivers. It’s an invaluable tool for troubleshooting problems, removing stubborn malware, or diagnosing hardware issues. When Windows starts in Safe Mode, only essential programs and services are loaded, making it easier to identify and resolve conflicts that might be preventing your system from working correctly.

Whether you’re dealing with a blue screen of death, a program that crashes repeatedly, or suspect a driver conflict, knowing how to boot Windows 10 in Safe Mode can be a lifesaver. This guide will walk you through several methods to access Safe Mode, ensuring you can troubleshoot your system effectively, regardless of the situation.

What Are The Steps For Booting Windows 10 In Safe Mode?

Method 1: Using System Configuration (msconfig)

This method is useful if you can still boot into Windows normally, even with problems.

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type msconfig and press Enter. In the System Configuration window, go to the Boot tab. Under Boot options, check the Safe boot box. Choose the type of Safe Mode you want:

Minimal : Starts Safe Mode with the standard set of drivers and services.

: Starts Safe Mode with the standard set of drivers and services. Alternate shell : Starts Safe Mode with Command Prompt instead of the Windows Explorer.

: Starts Safe Mode with Command Prompt instead of the Windows Explorer. Network: Starts Safe Mode with network drivers and services enabled.

Click Apply and then OK. You will be prompted to Restart. Click Restart to boot into Safe Mode.

Method 2: From the Sign-In Screen

This method is useful if you can get to the Windows sign-in screen but can’t boot into Windows normally.

Hold down the Shift key while clicking the Power button on the sign-in screen. Select Restart. After your PC restarts to the Choose an option screen, select Troubleshoot. Select Advanced options. Select Startup Settings. If you don’t see Startup Settings, click See more recovery options. Click Restart. After your PC restarts, you’ll see a list of options. Press the number key corresponding to the Safe Mode option you want:

4 : Enable Safe Mode

: Enable Safe Mode 5 : Enable Safe Mode with Networking

: Enable Safe Mode with Networking 6: Enable Safe Mode with Command Prompt

Method 3: Using a Recovery Drive or Installation Media

This method is useful if Windows won’t start at all.

Insert your Windows 10 recovery drive or installation media (USB or DVD). Boot your computer from the recovery drive or installation media. You might need to change the boot order in your BIOS settings to do this. On the “Install Windows” screen, click Repair your computer. Select Troubleshoot. Select Advanced options. Select Command Prompt. In the Command Prompt, type bcdedit /set {default} safeboot minimal and press Enter. For Safe Mode with Networking, use bcdedit /set {default} safeboot network . For Safe Mode with Command Prompt, use bcdedit /set {default} safeboot minimal . Close the Command Prompt and click Continue to boot into Windows in Safe Mode.

Method 4: Interrupting Normal Startup

This method is a last resort if other methods fail. Note: This method is not recommended as it can potentially lead to data loss or file system corruption.

Start your computer. As Windows starts to load, press and hold the power button until the computer shuts down. Repeat steps 1 and 2 two more times. After the third interruption, Windows should automatically enter the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). Follow steps 3-7 from Method 2 to access Safe Mode.

How to Exit Safe Mode

Once you’ve finished troubleshooting and want to return to normal Windows mode:

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type msconfig and press Enter. In the System Configuration window, go to the Boot tab. Under Boot options, uncheck the Safe boot box. Click Apply and then OK. Restart your computer. It will now boot into normal Windows mode.

Tips

Back Up Your Data : Before attempting any troubleshooting, back up your important files to an external drive or cloud storage.

: Before attempting any troubleshooting, back up your important files to an external drive or cloud storage. Note Error Messages : Write down any error messages you encounter while booting or using Safe Mode. This information can be helpful for further troubleshooting.

: Write down any error messages you encounter while booting or using Safe Mode. This information can be helpful for further troubleshooting. Update Drivers : After resolving the issue in Safe Mode, update your drivers to the latest versions to prevent future problems.

: After resolving the issue in Safe Mode, update your drivers to the latest versions to prevent future problems. Scan for Malware: Run a full system scan with your antivirus software to remove any malware that might be causing issues.

Windows 10 Safe Mode: Your Troubleshooting Ally

Booting into Safe Mode in Windows 10 is a fundamental skill for diagnosing and resolving system issues. By mastering these methods, you can confidently tackle various problems and keep your computer running smoothly.

FAQ

How do I know if I am in Safe Mode? Safe Mode is indicated by the words “Safe Mode” appearing in the corners of your screen.

What can I do in Safe Mode? You can uninstall problematic programs, update drivers, run system scans, and troubleshoot hardware issues.

Why won’t my computer boot into Safe Mode? This could be due to corrupted system files or hardware problems. Try using a recovery drive or installation media to access Safe Mode.

Is it safe to use Safe Mode? Yes, Safe Mode is a diagnostic mode and is safe to use for troubleshooting.

Will Safe Mode delete my files? No, Safe Mode does not delete your files. It only loads essential drivers and services.

Safe Mode Options Compared

Feature Safe Mode (Minimal) Safe Mode with Networking Safe Mode with Command Prompt GUI Yes Yes No Network Access No Yes No Command Prompt Access No No Yes Best For Basic troubleshooting Troubleshooting requiring internet Advanced troubleshooting via command line

