Microsoft wants you to block your calendar for 15 minutes while eating Oreo

After partnering with different tech companies, Microsoft is now teaming up with an unexpected brand: Oreo. Yes, that favorite brand of a sandwich cookie of yours with two chocolate-flavored wafers with a sweet creme filling. What for? Well, not to offer its service to Oreo, but to promote the all-time favorite cookie as the best snack during your Teams break.

“While a 15-minute break from your computer won’t fix everything, our research shows that even short breaks allow your brain to reset from the stress of back-to-back meetings.2 It’s a bite-sized step anyone can take,” says General Manager, Microsoft 365 and Future of Work, Colette Stallbaumer. “That’s why during National Cookie Month, Microsoft 365 and OREO THINS are teaming up to create the THINVITE, a 15-minute snack break delivered straight to your calendar—and your door.”

The partnership offers a limited OREO THINS Snack Break Expansion Cookie Pack with a special Microsoft Teams live event link. The calendar invite link is for a 15-minute snack break that will block your calendar on November 1, 2, and 3 from 2:00 to 2:15 PM ET (11:00 to 11:15 AM PDT) so that you can watch a short video titled Return to Pawfice featuring eight playful pups at an office setup.

Aside from the link and the custom-packaged OREO THINS each expansion pack has, it will also include a Teams Clipy-inspired “Clippy Dippy” accessory you can use when dunking the cookies in a glass of milk.

Of course, what is a team-up with Microsoft 365 without introducing a dedicated Oreo emoji? With this, Microsoft said that Teams users can type “oreo” or “oreoyum” in their Teams chat emoji search box to see the two new emojis featuring the cookie and an emoji enjoying an Oreo.

If you are interested, it is probably the time to sign up to get a limited-edition OREO THINS Snack Break Expansion Cookie Pack since there are only 2,800 packs available. Also, note that you’ll be shouldering the $3.95 shipping and handling of the packs. Is it worth it? Well, we don’t know. But it might be worth considering if you want to be free for 15 minutes for three days while at work.