Oracle Database@Azure service now generally available in the US

Back in September, Microsoft and Oracle announced a major partnership through which Microsoft Azure became the only cloud provider other than Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to host Oracle services, including Oracle Exadata Database Service and Oracle Autonomous Database on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in Azure datacenters. This new solution called Oracle Database@Azure is now generally available in the Azure East United States region. For now, only the Exadata Database Service is available along with support for Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC), Oracle GoldenGate, and Oracle Data Guard technologies. Microsoft will offer Autonomous Database Service in the near future. This solution will be expanded to Germany Central, Australia East, France Central, Canada Central, Brazil South, Japan East, United Kingdom South, Central United States, and South Central United States in 2024.

Oracle Database@Azure will provide the following benefits for customers:

More options to move their Oracle databases to the cloud;

The highest level of Oracle database performance, scale, and availability, as well as feature and pricing parity;

The simplicity, security, and latency of a single operating environment (datacenter) within Azure;

The ability to build new cloud native applications using OCI and Azure technologies, including Azure’s best-in-class AI services;

The assurance of an architecture that is tested and supported by two of the most trusted names in the cloud.

“We are thrilled to offer Oracle Database@Azure as an exciting new option to run Oracle database services in Azure alongside your non-Oracle workloads, and use Azure cloud services to operate, manage, and innovate across them all,” wrote Brett Tanzer, Vice President, Product Management at Microsoft.