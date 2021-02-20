Oppo’s expanding phone prototype, the Oppo X 2021, is doing the review rounds, and YouTuber Brandon Le Proktor has posted his hands-on impressions of the new smartphone form factor.

In the video (in french) he confirms that the device is still only a prototype and that there is no guarantee it will enter production. He was however impressed by the smoothness and solidity of the device and noted that there were only a few minor glitches. He also confirmed however that the device was far from ready for the market, lacking features such as volume buttons or a selfie camera. The device is also not IP rated.

The Oppo X 2021 concept is a 6.7-inch smartphone that can expand to 7.4 inches with a roll-up flexible OLED screen that is wrapped around the inner shell of the device on a “warp track” with provides structural support while the device is expanded.

Oppo has said they hope to bring the device to market “at the right time” (possible 2022).

