Foldables are the future, and to show they aim to be part of it Oppo tweeted some concept foldable designs created with Japanese design studio nendo.

Today, we’re showcasing two new design concepts produced in collaboration with leading Japanese design studio, nendo. First, is the ‘slide-phone’, which features a triple-hinge foldable screen system. #OPPOxnendo pic.twitter.com/r6YNrc2EmP — OPPO (@oppo) December 14, 2020

The slide-phone has 3 hinges which expose variable amounts of the screen.

The first slide up revealed 40mm off the screen for basic functions, such as call history, notifications, and music player interfaces. The next expose 80mm, ideal for taking selfies. It also makes the rear camera front-facing.

The design obviously depends on extreme fold radius, and the device is not expected to it the market at least till 2022.

via XDA-Dev