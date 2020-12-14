Foldables are the future, and to show they aim to be part of it Oppo tweeted some concept foldable designs created with Japanese design studio nendo.

The slide-phone has 3 hinges which expose variable amounts of the screen.

Gallery

The first slide up revealed 40mm off the screen for basic functions, such as call history, notifications, and music player interfaces.  The next expose 80mm, ideal for taking selfies. It also makes the rear camera front-facing.

The design obviously depends on extreme fold radius, and the device is not expected to it the market at least till 2022.

via XDA-Dev

Comments