OPPO is rumored to release the Find X3 successor, the company’s next-generation flagship smartphone, in the first quarter of 2022. To everyone’s surprise, the Find X3 successor might not be called Find X4, instead, the company will reportedly call it OPPO Find X5.

According to sources, the reason behind OPPO skipping the number four is because it sounds a lot like the word for “death,” and hence it’s considered unlucky. OPPO’s sister company OnePlus also skipped the number due to the same reason, and as a result, we never saw a OnePlus 4.

According to previous rumors, the new Find X5 will be very similar to its predecessor in terms of design. Of course, the new OPPO flagship will offer improved specifications, which will include the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, better charging speeds. Rumor also has it that the Find X5 will be one of the first few handsets to be equipped with 80W fast charging technology.

OPPO is also rumored to be working on a clamshell foldable phone to compete with the Galaxy Z Flip lineup. Currently, we don’t know much about the company’s new horizontal foldable phone, but we’ll surely get more information as things progress.

Meanwhile, OPPO has earned a lot of praise for its recently released foldable phone, OPPO Find N 5G. The fact that the display of the foldable doesn’t develop a crease is arguably the most interesting thing about it.

What are your expectations from OPPO’s upcoming foldable phones and the next-generation Find X5 smartphone? Do let us know down in the comments.