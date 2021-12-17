During the OPPO Inno Day 2021, OPPO launched a couple of exciting technologies, but what gained the most attention was the company’s first-ever foldable phone, OPPO Find N 5G. The foldable phone went on for sale in limited quantity in China and went out of stock immediately after the launch.

While the sales start from December 23, those who bought the foldable phone early are now reselling it at a price point higher than the original asking price. On a Chinese second-hand/ used goods platform, early buyers are now selling their base model for 9,299 Yuan(?$1,460), while the 512GB version is listed with an asking price of 12,000 Yuan(? $1,880).

The high demand for the Find N could be due to the fact that it’s more affordable than its rival products and the fact that it develops no crease on the display. The fact that it features a more compact design could also serve as the driving factor behind the high demand.

OPPO Find N 5G is based on Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The most premium model offers 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The foldable smartphone features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13 MP telephoto lens. With a large 4,500 mAh battery, OPPO is claiming to provide all-day battery life. But even if that doesn’t turn out to be true, the 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge can take the battery from zer0 to 55 percent in just 30 minutes.

The OPPO Find N 5G comes in three distinctive colors — black, white, purple.

via Gizmochina