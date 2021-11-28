We’ve been hearing rumors of OPPO working on a foldable smartphone for quite a while now, but we haven’t heard anything about the official name of the device, until now. According to popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the company’s upcoming foldable phone might be called Oppo Find N 5G.

The tipster also says that the Find N 5G foldable phone will feature a Sony IMX766 sensor. However, he shares no information about the front camera of the foldable phone. But if previous rumors are to be believed, the foldable phone will benefit from a 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Rumor also has it that OPPO’s upcoming foldable phone will fold inward, much like Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. That said, the tipster has shared no information about how the Find N will fold.

OPPO has so far remained tight-lipped about its upcoming foldable phone, and the reason could be that the Chinese company wants us to wait until the official launch event to learn all about the product. While the company has done a great job in keeping it a secret, tipsters appear to have managed to get some key pieces of information about the foldable phone.

Here is what we know about the OPPO foldable phone

According to rumors, OPPO’s first-ever foldable phone is codenamed “Peacock” and will feature an 8-inch LTPO OLED display panel with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery, though it’s not clear whether it’ll have support for the blazing-fast 125W fast charging support. The foldable phone will be powered by Android 12-based Color OS 12.

