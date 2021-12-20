OPPO and its sister companies are arguably leading the fast-charging race. We recently heard rumors that the new OnePlus 10 Pro will feature 80W fast-charging technology, and it’ll be one of the first phones to offer such blazing fast charging speeds. OPPO is also rumored to launch a new phone with 80W first charging technology.

If famous Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station is to be believed, OPPO and OnePlus will incorporate the 80W fast-charging technology first. However, the tipster doesn’t mention which handsets will get the benefit of it.

All of this may sound a bit confusing since both OnePlus and OPPO were rumored to add blazing-fast 125W fast charging technology to their flagship phones. It’s a possibility that 125W fast charging tech will be introduced in late 2022.

Although not confirmed, the new OnePlus 10 Pro and OPPO Find X4 series will offer charging speeds of up to 80W.

Apart from OPPO and OnePlus, Xiaomi might launch a new premium phone with a similar charging speed. The Chinese phone maker recently showed off 80W MI Fast Charging technology, which can fully charge a 4000 mAh battery in 19 minutes. So it’s highly likely that Xiaomi won’t take much longer to incorporate the latest charging technology into its phones.

Meanwhile, Realme has reportedly seen some success with its 150W fast charging technology. According to the Chinese tipster, the 150W fast charging technology is “progressing very quickly.” However, details about when we’ll get to see it in action are unknown.