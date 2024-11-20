Opera GX gets rejuvenated with new Underwave design language

Opera has introduced a lot of new features to its browsers lately.

Opera has introduced a major update to its Opera GX browser. The gamers-friendly browser debuts its new Underwave design language, which also revamps its personalization options and visual design.

With this new update, we’re getting a new sleek, game-inspired look, in which you can customize every single detail of it from interface transparency to modding features.

The update also expands Opera GX’s modding universe and introduces a much better management system for easier customization. Now, it lets you adjust elements like splash screens, fonts, and icons, and it also comes with AI-powered upscaling, better dark mode support, and a more efficient UI engine that makes it smoother.

“Opera GX isn’t just about style—it’s built for peak performance. Powered by the new Multithreaded Compositor UI engine, the browser stays fast and responsive, even with multiple Mods and customizations running,” says the company.

Opera One, the browser’s version for general users, has also been getting a facelift recently.

Last month, Opera One’s R2 update introduced a lot of new AI-powered smarts, including Image Generation and Understanding, Split Screen functionality, and improved tab management. With this GPT-based AI engine Aria update, Opera One also continues to support uBlock despite changes to Google’s extension policies.

The popular browser has also partnered with Spotify to integrate the streaming service directly into the Opera One browser’s sidebar.