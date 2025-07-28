OpenAI's ChatGPT Agent Is Now LIVE for Plus, Pro, and Team Users - Know More Here

OpenAI confirmed that every ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team subscriber can now activate the new ChatGPT Agent in the tools menu. This follows a brief delay caused by unexpectedly high demand and adjustments to the infrastructure.

The ChatGPT Agent combines three capabilities, i.e., web browsing from the Operator, in-depth research, and core ChatGPT reasoning, into a single autonomous system. Subscribers can ask the Agent to handle multi-step workflows, such as collecting data from websites, running code in a secure terminal, and producing slide decks or spreadsheets, all without switching apps.

ChatGPT agent is now fully rolled out to all Plus, Pro, and Team users. Sorry about the delay! pic.twitter.com/kz9STMbJx7 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 24, 2025

Since its initial launch for Pro users on July 17, the Agent has navigated login-protected sites (with user permission), filled forms, and synthesized large amounts of information into concise reports. Now that Plus and Team users also have access, anyone on a paid plan can enable “Agent mode” by selecting it in the ChatGPT composer or typing /agent .

OpenAI built safeguards to keep users in control. The Agent pauses before taking any action with significant consequences, such as sending emails or making purchases, and prompts users to take over the virtual browser. Users can interrupt or cancel tasks at any moment to adjust instructions or protect sensitive data.

This rollout comes as AI assistants gain traction across industries. Companies such as Microsoft and Salesforce have invested heavily in agentic systems for marketing automation, customer support, and data analysis. OpenAI’s push to make agents broadly available underscores the shift from simple chatbots to task-oriented AI tools that can execute real work on behalf of users.

Subscribers report that even complex requests, like planning a multi-leg trip, generating competitor analyses, or automating email summaries, now take minutes instead of hours. As usage scales up, OpenAI plans to refine performance, expand connector support, and introduce usage analytics to help organizations track ROI.

With the Agent feature now live for all paid tiers, ChatGPT moves from a conversational assistant to a hands-on digital worker, ready to tackle workflows and free up human attention for strategic decision-making.

