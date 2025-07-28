Microsoft and Adobe Power Up Fantasy Premier League Fans with AI - Here's How

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Premier League has launched a five-year partnership with Microsoft, overhauling fan engagement and fantasy football, from London to Bangkok, to Nashville, to Lagos, by dropping generative tech right into the hands of 1.8 billion soccer fans. The Premier League’s official mobile apps and web platforms now come packed with the Copilot-powered Companion, letting every fantasy manager and superfan tap decades of stats for smart picks, ask matchday questions in 100 languages, and later this season get recommendations for their Fantasy Premier League line-up straight from the league’s own database.

Fantasy Premier League players, a global crowd that swelled by over 1 million new signups when the season relaunched last week, will soon have a personal assistant manager, powered by Microsoft AI, suggesting transfers and tactical moves tailored for each squad. The Copilot chatbot on the new Premier League app pulls player data, injury lists, and even offers predictive advice on who’s likely to deliver points, giving managers a tech-driven edge on their friends and rivals.

At the same time, Adobe’s Firefly tech brings creative play to the game. Fantasy managers can use Firefly’s generative tools, fully integrated into the Fantasy Premier League experience, to design one-of-a-kind kits and badges with official images, putting pro-level design in the hands of anyone with a smartphone. Firefly was trained solely on licensed or public domain visual material, so every digital kit or badge is copyright-safe and shareable anywhere online. This approach opens brand new ways for supporters, including the 600 million who signed up in the last five years, to interact with their teams and with each other.

The Premier League’s push into digital is more than a cloud reboot. Microsoft is now the official cloud and AI partner, taking over from Oracle, and will migrate everything to Azure, overseeing everything from deep analytics to live-stream operations. Commercially, the partnerships come at the same time as global TV rights revenue hit €2.1 billion last season, outstripping every European rival. As fans trend younger and more international, the Premier League is building out from stadium walls, launching an online store, popping up new offices from Shanghai to Mumbai, and running a pre-season “Summer Series” in the US, all aimed at keeping football’s biggest league at the center of the digital conversation.

Football is changing fast, but in 2025, it’s Microsoft and Adobe that are in the starting lineup, giving fans globally the data, content, and creative power to shape the season like never before.

