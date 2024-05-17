OpenAI gets Reddit's real-time access to posts that feed into ChatGPT, Reddit gets access to OpenAI’s tech

OpenAI and Reddit have announced a new partnership that lets each other have a piece of cake from each other, i.e., grants access to each other’s resources for the development of AI features.

Under the agreement, OpenAI will gain access to real-time content from Reddit’s Data API. This structured data includes discussions, comments, and other user-generated content. OpenAI can (and will) use this information for its large language models.

On the other hand, for Reddit, the partnership brings access to OpenAI’s platform of AI models. This will help Reddit in developing new AI features which might enhance the user experience for both its users (Redditors) and moderators. OpenAI will also become an advertising partner on Reddit.

The financial terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed. Notably, unlike a previous agreement between Reddit and Google where data was explicitly designated for training models, the purpose of OpenAI’s access is not explicitly stated as training data.

The announcement avoids specific details regarding potential user impacts. The Reddit community has a history of voicing concerns about platform management decisions. It remains to be seen how users will react to this partnership.

Both companies emphasize their commitment to an open internet and improving the user experience. OpenAI gains access to a valuable source of data for AI development, while Reddit gains access to AI technology for platform enhancement.

OpenAI Disclosure: Sam Altman is a shareholder in Reddit. This partnership was led by OpenAI’s COO and approved by its independent Board of Directors.

